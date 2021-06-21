‘Multiple’ people injured in shooting at Father’s Day event in Sumter County, deputies say

Sumter County deputies said they are investigating after a shooting broke out during an annual Father’s Day event.

The shooting occurred before 8 p.m. near Royal Park, located off of County Road 235 in Wildwood. In a press release, the sheriff’s office reports there were "multiple shots were fired, resulting in multiple victims." The conditions of the victims were not provided.

WKMG reports at least one person was killed. Authorities said a suspect is in custody.

"This is an ongoing investigation more details will be released at a later time," according to the sheriff’s office. "No further information is currently available."

