Naomi Judd remembered by Wynonna: ‘This cannot be how The Judds story ends’

Just about a month after Wynonna Judd’s mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide, the 58-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on life without Naomi.

"Checking in. There is so much happening in the world right now," Wynonna began her caption alongside an image of her performing. "Before I sat down to write this, I thought, 'No…I just don't know what to say.' Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, 'What do you know?' And I began to cry."

She continued: "WHAT DO I KNOW??"

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd of The Judds attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The iconic country singer died on April 30 due to suicide. She was 76.

NAOMI JUDD DIED FROM A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND, DAUGHTER SAYS

"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends," Wynonna continued, adding a broken heart emoji.

Wynonna continued her statement , claiming "in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah," she would need to "continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work." She then shared she plans to "break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction."

"I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times," Wynonna said.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage for NARAS)

Her post continued: "I made a commitment to keep doing the 'next right thing,' and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days."

NAOMI JUDD'S FAMILY TO BE ‘RESPECTFUL’ AND ‘REPRESENTATIVE’ OF SINGER'S LEGACY IF FALL TOUR CONTINUES: REPORT

"I DO know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially," Wynonna shared. "I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, 'Love Can Build A Bridge.' I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night."

The country music star then shared that she can’t "do this grieving thing all by myself" and explained to her followers that "it's okay to reach out for help."

"I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing," Wynonna added before thanking her fans for "all for your love and support."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 15: Wynonna Judd performs onstage during Naomi Judd: 'A River Of Time' Celebration at Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

Wynonna recently spoke on her mother’s death at the memorial service held in her honor earlier this month.

The memorial was held at the Rynman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and was hosted by Robin Roberts. Wynonna and Ashley Judd sat beside Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland , who spoke out about her death for the first time.

Wynonna shared that the public memorial was not easy on her, but it’s "what a dysfunctional family does."

"This isn’t easy. I don’t know why we’re doing this in public. It sucks," Wynonna said, accompanied by Ashley and Strickland onstage. "But we’re doing it, aren’t we? We’re showing the world what a dysfunctional family does. We show up for each other."

Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd during APLA 6th Commitment to Life Concert Benefit at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

As the memorial came to an end on Sunday night, Wynonna — who is the second half of the music group The Judds — shared that she will finish the 11 tour dates her and her mother announced in April. In 2016, Wynonna opened up to Robin Roberts about her mother-daughter relationship, noting: "We’ve been through a lot of therapy together."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).