Shooting report at Naples High School determined to be a hoax, deputies say

Reports of a shooting at Naples High School in Florida on Friday afternoon has been deemed a "hoax," according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement on their Facebook pages, Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies and Naples Police Department officers responded to Naples High School shortly after 1:30 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about a possible shooting.

"NPD and CCSO responded immediately and Collier County Public Schools put the school in lock-down. Law enforcement officers with both agencies conducted a thorough search of the campus and determined that there had been no shooting and everyone was safe," CCSO said.

The call itself has been deemed to be a hoax. Details on who possibly made the call, from where, and why were not immediately known.

Collier County deputies said the "campus is clear and deputies and officers are assisting with clearing the lockdown."

Roads in and around the high school were shut down while deputies and officers responded to the scene.

Naples High School is part of the Collier County Public Schools district and the only high school within the City of Naples, according to its website. It has over 100 faculty and staff and nearly 1,800 students.

Naples is about 2 ½ hours south of Tampa, along Florida's southwestern coast, and nearly four hours from Orlando.