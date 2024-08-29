Naples mayor arrested, accused of DUI and following a couple to their home

article

The mayor of the city of Naples was arrested on Wednesday evening, accused of driving under the influence.

Around 10 p.m., Naples police officers were called to a home where a couple said they were followed to their house by a woman in a silver vehicle. They said the woman stopped on their front lawn, appeared drunk, and claimed she was the mayor of the city.

When officers arrived, they found the woman leaning on her vehicle and officers confirmed she was Teresa Heitmann, the mayor of the city.

Police say Heitmann agreed to sobriety exercises, which they found probable cause to arrest her for driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Heitmann was taken to the Naples Jail Center where breath tests were done to determine her blood alcohol content. The tests came back at levels of 0.155 and 0.169. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Heitmann was charged with driving under the influence.