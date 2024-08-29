Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Pasco County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Pasco County Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said deputies with the United States Marshals Task Force were looking for a person wanted on federal warrants. Once they found the person, they tried to pull him over, which prompted a brief pursuit that deputies ended.

Deputies later found the suspect in the River Ridge area. According to authorities, that's when deputies were involved in the shooting while trying to take the man into custody.

The man, who has been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Schools in the area were put on a brief "controlled campus status" out of an abundance of caution, PSO said. Officials are continuing to investigate the shooting.

