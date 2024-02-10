Naples plane crash: 2 killed during fatal crash landing on I-75, southbound lanes remain closed

The southbound lanes of I-75 are still closed as officials clean-up and investigate a plane crash that happened on Friday.

According to authorities, two people were killed after a plane crashed on the interstate in Naples.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says five people were onboard the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet on Friday afternoon when it tried to make a landing on I-75 near Pine Ridge Road.

Officials say the plane was heading for Naples Municipal Airport after departing from Ohio State University Airport around 1 p.m. The plane was supposed to land in Naples around 3:15 p.m. but the FAA says the pilot radioed Naples' Air Traffic Control Tower with an emergency around 3:10 p.m.

According to the FAA, the pilot said he lost both engines and informed air traffic controllers that he could not make it to the runway at Naples Airport after requesting an emergency landing.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the plane hit two vehicles as it was landing on the highway, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a 2023 Nissan Armada SUV.

The 48-year-old Naples man driving the truck had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to FHP. Troopers say the 66-year-old Massachusetts woman driving the SUV was not injured.

According to authorities, the passengers in the SUV, an 85-year-old Massachusetts woman and a 31-year-old Massachusetts woman, were not injured.

Officials say there were five people on the plane and three were able to evacuate.

The northbound lanes of I-75 reopened around 7:40 p.m. on Friday. However, the southbound lanes remain closed and FHP is asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said traffic closures in the southbound lanes begin at Immokalee Road.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is the lead investigative agency, according to officials. FHP says they are still on scene helping with the investigation.