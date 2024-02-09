Two killed in plane crash on I-75 in Florida: Authorities

Two people were killed after a plane crashed on I-75 in Naples on Friday, according to first responders.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said five people were onboard the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet when it tried to make a landing on I-75 near Pine Ridge Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the plane ultimately crashed into a vehicle on the highway.

Courtesy: Florida DOT

Thick black smoke could be seen from traffic cameras in the area where the crash happened. A photo given to FOX 13 by WINK News in Fort Myers shows the plane engulfed in flames.

FAA officials have closed a large portion of I-75 in the Collier County area while they work to investigate the crash.

Courtesy: WINK News.

Authorities with the Collier County Sheriff's Office said southbound traffic at Immokalee Road is closed. Northbound traffic at Golden Gate Parkway is also closed. The road closures are expected to last for an extended period of time, according to investigators.

CCSO and FHP will be assisting the FAA with traffic control and securing the scene while they investigate. Drivers in the area are being asked to seek an alternate route while the closures are in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.