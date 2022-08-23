National Cuban Sandwich Day celebrates signature Tampa sandwich

August 23 is National Cuban Sandwich Day, and it's a day dedicated to celebrating the iconic Tampa sandwich.

The traditional Tampa Cuban has ham, pork, salami, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles all on Cuban bread.

The flavorful and meaty meal has a rich history in Tampa having been around since the 1800s.

Eventually, its importance was cemented by the Tampa City Council in 2012 when the ‘Historic Tampa Cuban Sandwich’ was named the signature sandwich of Tampa.