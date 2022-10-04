National Taco Day 2022 (on a Tuesday): Where to get free food and deals

article

This year, National Taco Day will be celebrated on Taco Tuesday – and restaurants across the country are offering deals to celebrate the savory occasion.

Foodies can celebrate on Oct. 4, 2022.

You can see this year's offerings below.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

On National Taco Day, Moe’s members get $5 off any meal kit.

Taco kits include 12 soft flour tortillas, a choice of two proteins, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, beans, rice, sour cream and Moe’s famous queso, as well as free chips and salsa.

Members can use promo code TACODAY22 to redeem the offer.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s customers can add a ground beef taco to any entrée for $1 on National Taco Day.

The Tex-Mex chain is also offering a $1 tequila floater to top off any margarita with an extra pour of tequila.

Any Chuy’s customers who dress like a taco and post a photo of themselves with the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay will receive a free dine-in entrée of choice.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is serving select tacos for $1.50 at participating locations across the U.S.

Customers can also enter to win free tacos for a year by scanning a receipt or placing an order through Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards app on National Taco Day.

A total of 100 customers will be randomly selected to win.

7-Eleven

7Rewards Members will get 10 mini tacos for just $2 on National Taco Day at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

The mini, crunchy tacos are made with shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, and cilantro.

Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven brand director of hot food, said in a statement that the quick-stop shop is "here to shell out the good times and appreciate the little things in life, like miniature food items and National Taco Day."

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is bringing back its taco subscription service, the Taco Lover’s Pass, on Oct. 4 for one day only.

The pass allows taco lovers to order one of seven tacos daily for 30 days for a flat fee of $10.

The seven taco choices include the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

The Taco Lover’s Pass is exclusively available on the Taco Bell app.

"As National Taco Day is one of our biggest holidays, it only felt right to bring back our biggest digital innovation of the year," global chief brand officer Sean Tresvant said in a statement.

Del Taco

Del Taco launched its "Tacoberfest" campaign on Oct. 1.

It includes 31 days of deals using the rewards app.

Every Tuesday, including National Taco Day, Del Taco rewards members can get three ground beef tacos for $1.69.

The offer is available at any location from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Members will earn double Del Yeah Rewards points.

Tijuana Flats

If you dress like a taco and spend at least $2, you will get one free chicken, beef, or bean taco. The chain restaurant is also offering $4 margaritas and sangria.

"Guests are encouraged to get creative with their taco attire," the company said in a news release. "Participate by wearing a taco costume, shirt, hat, etc."

FOX Business contributed to this report