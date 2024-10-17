Navy Ball honors those who have served our country

The United States Navy League is deeply committed to supporting the Navy, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines. To show their support, the league puts on a very special event: The Navy Ball.

"The Navy League members are mostly patriots that just love to support our military," said Jennifer Anderson, president of the Tampa Bay Navy league Council. "And here in Tampa Bay, the Coast Guard and the Navy is very important to us."

The Navy Ball is a time to rest, relax and, most importantly, honor those who have served and are currently serving.

"It gives us all a night to take the load off," said Chief Francisco Tapia, United States Navy. "Remember that we are all one unit. We are all here to support each other, and we're here to have fun."

The Ball is a night of gratitude, celebration, and reflection on the sacrifices made by brave men and women.

"They deserve a night of glamor with their families and friends," said Anderson. " And we just really look forward to them having a good time."

The league continues to be a cornerstone of support for the Navy.

"We love our military and what they do and the sacrifices they make. And, you know, we need to show them that we appreciate it," Anderson said.

The Tampa Bay Navy league Council is ensuring that service members both on duty and beyond are recognized for their service to the country.

The council raises funds to commission ships, help cadets and provide scholarship programs.

The event is on Friday, Oct. 25, and FOX 13's Laura Moody will emcee the program. For ticket information, click here.

