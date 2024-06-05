Navy helicopter emergency lands in Volusia County: officials

A U.S. Navy helicopter reportedly underwent an emergency landing in Volusia County, and deputies were dispatched to help locate it on Wednesday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., the Volusia Sheriff's Office was requested to help find a Navy helicopter that reportedly emergency landed east of State Road 11 and north of State Road 40, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to FOX 35.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit, also known as "Air One," spotted the helicopter on the ground. There was no apparent damage. Authorities are working on making contact with the Navy crew.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A U.S. Navy helicopter underwent an emergency landing in Volusia County on June 5, 2024, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

SKYFOX flew over the area at around noon. Video footage shows the apparent Navy helicopter behind the woods in Ormond Beach.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story.