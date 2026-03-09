Florida man trying to pass 3 vehicles in Polk County kills 2 motorcyclists in head-on crash: PCSO

article

The Brief Three people were killed in a 4-vehicle crash in Polk County Sunday night. Investigators said a 75-year-old man was trying to pass three vehicles on Commonwealth Avenue when he slammed into two motorcyclists head-on. The crash is under investigation, but no charges are anticipated.



A triple fatal crash in Polk County is under investigation.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a black 2022 Harley-Davidson and a red & black 2017 Harley-Davidson driven by a man and a woman were traveling side-by-side in the southbound lanes of Commonwealth Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday when they were struck head-on by a Dodge Charger that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes while trying to pass three vehicles.

Upon impact, investigators said the male motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and struck by a white 2011 Jeep Compass that was traveling northbound in the northbound lanes.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the crash site in the 15000 block of Commonwealth Avenue (State Road 33), which is about six miles north of Polk City.

Upon arrival, they said they found the two motorcyclists dead.

Two people inside the Dodge were taken to an area hospital, where the driver, 75-year-old Richard Lee Logan of Clermont, died from his injuries.

Logan’s passenger, a 75-year-old woman, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash and stayed at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Commonwealth Avenue was closed for approximately four-and-a-half hours due to the scale of the crash scene and debris.

The crash is under investigation, but no charges are anticipated.