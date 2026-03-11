Dade City ranch owner’s cattle attacked by pack of dogs for months

The Brief A pack of pit bulls has been attacking cattle at a ranch in Dade City. Four cattle and a neighbor’s pet cat were killed by the dogs last week. Pasco County Animal Services said the dogs had no microchips, as the agency continues patrolling the nearby area.



A pack of dogs has repeatedly attacked and killed cattle at a ranch in Dade City. Surveillance video shows the dogs racing across the property in the dark and closing in on cows.

What we know:

Most of the attacks have occurred at the ranch owned by Kim Kenney in Pasco County. She said seven of her cattle have been killed on the property since November 2024.

VIDEO: Goose caught on camera terrorizing Florida A&M University students on campus

Courtesy: Kim Kenney.

"If they’re killing cattle, they’re potentially going to kill a person," she said.

Four of her cattle were killed just last week, and video from a nearby neighborhood also showed the same pack of dogs attacking a neighbor’s cat.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Kim Kenney.

What they're saying:

Kenney believes the dogs may be trained for fighting and are not strays.

READ: Hurt dog found abandoned in Florida dumpster, later euthanized; suspect arrested

"They are not eating my animals," Kenney said. "They just killing them, ripping their skin and going away."

Courtesy: Kim Kenney.

Kenney said her husband and a nearby neighbor shot and killed four of the dogs while they were attacking livestock on the ranch.

"It doesn’t make you feel good," she said. "But, I need to protect my husband, myself, my livestock and my neighbors."

Courtesy: Kim Kenney.

The other side:

Pasco County Animal Services responded after receiving reports of multiple dead dogs. Sarah Andeara, a spokeswoman for Pasco County Animal Services, sent FOX 13 the following statement:

"Pasco County Animal Services responded to the original call regarding multiple deceased dogs. Upon arrival, three of the six dogs were found to have been shot and killed after attacking livestock on the property. The dogs were scanned for microchips; none were detected.

Since the initial report, PCAS has been actively patrolling the area. PCAS conducted patrols on March 4, 5, and 9. On Sunday, March 8, we received an additional service request reporting a fourth deceased dog. Because the report did not indicate any known exposures or public health concerns, the animal was not collected."

Courtesy: Kim Kenney.

MORE: Dog dead, another fighting for life after reportedly being pushed from U-Haul near Largo Mall

Kenney is now worried about what could happen next.

"It’s my cattle now, but when it’s a person, it’s a different story," she said. "That’s what I’m trying to prevent."