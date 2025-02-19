Nearly 1,000 students exposed to history and culture art at BAM! Festival

The Brief Nearly 1,000 students were exposed to history and culture art at the BAM! (books, art, music) Festival outside the Mahaffey Theatre. BAM! Fests are held a handful of times each school year and they arehosted by the Bill Edwards Foundation For the Arts. The festivals are free for participants, but volunteers are always needed and welcome.



Over 950 students were exposed to all kinds of art at a BAM! (books, art, music) Festival outside the Mahaffey Theatre.

BAM! Fests are held a handful of times each school year. This one’s theme was history and culture.

"Arts are just an excellent way to expose children to lots of things," volunteer Sabrina Griffin said.

The music elements were the most eye-catching and ear-catching.

What they're saying:

"We have break dancing out here, as well as Bollywood dancing. That's maybe not necessarily something you'll experience on a day to day at school," Bill Edwards Foundation For the Arts Education & Outreach Coordinator Katrina Young said. "If they take an interest in those things, we hope that they're able to take those on in their life."

A drum circle was one of the first things the students saw.



"They're learning all about percussion music and how they can use rhythm to connect with one another," Young said.

Kids were able to paint, color, chalk and create bead bracelets and paper dragons. There were also sensory stations on the main lawn.

"We just want them to have fun. We know that there's a more enjoyable learning experience outside of a classroom," Bill Edwards Foundation For the Arts President Amy Miller said. "They get movement, and they get to express themselves. They get to meet lots of other people."



The BAM! Festivals are hosted by the Bill Edwards Foundation For the Arts, a nonprofit organization responsible for fundraising for the programs of the Mahaffey Theatre, including youth performances and community outreach.

What you can do:

The festivals are free for participants, but volunteers are always needed and welcome.

