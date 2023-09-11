Nearly 1,000 Tampa volunteers gather to pack 200K meals on 9/11 National Day of Service

September 11, 2001, was a day of tragedy that brought our nation together, and on the somber anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks the nation is coming together again, to observe a day of service.

More than 900 volunteers gathered together on Monday at the Yeungling Center for Feeding Tampa Bay’s Meal Pack for 9/11 Day of Service.

"As an organization and community, we are thankful to join cities across the nation for 9/11 Day as we stand together to lift our neighbors in need," shared Thomas Mantz, president and CEO, Feeding Tampa Bay.

READ: 22 years after 9/11, survivors, first responders share stories of resilience, hope

This is Tampa’s first year participating in the national effort.

Nearly 1,000 volunteers are marking the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by giving back to others. Expand

The volunteers will spend the day building over 200,000 meal packs for Bay Area families that need it the most.

"We’ll have a bunch of different folks from the community come together, and a lot of these are [sic] people that work and live here that are doing this today, which is another great message." Mantz said. "When people get together and say we want to make the place we live in better, we are all better for it."

READ: Hernando man reflects on wife, unborn baby and cousin lost in 9/11 attacks: ‘It feels like it was yesterday’

In the 22 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, the 9/11 anniversary has transformed into the largest day of service in America.

Overall, more than 30 million Americans participate in 9/11 Day each year.