Hernando County man who lost two loved one's on 9/11 reflects on the tragic day

A Hernando County man lost his wife and a cousin on 9/11.

The morning of September 11, 2001, was unlike any other day for the man and his wife.

"We went to the city, she went work, I went to work and that's the last time I saw her," the Hernando County man said.

He said he heard from her shortly after she said there was some kind of explosion on a nearby floor.

He said she and her coworkers went up to a restaurant on the 106 floor, to get away from the smoke and wait for help.

She left him a chilling voicemail at 8:54 a.m., the last time he heard from her.

"I'm okay. We're on the 106th floor of the World Trade Building," she said. "I don't know how I can get out. I love you. If anything happens, I'm sorry, I'm so scared. Please tell everybody that I love them, okay."

She was only 32-years-old.

"She was seven months pregnant," the Hernando County man said. "We were expecting to have a baby."

His cousin and wife both worked on the 101st floor of the World Trade Center.

He says 9-11 is a day that cuts deeply for him and never gets easier.

"It's a painful day," he said. "It's a reminder of that day that happened. It feels like it happened yesterday every time you see all the images on TV. It's just a very, very sad day."

Looking at photos of who he lost helps him get through the difficult time.