Nearly $10,000 offered for information in shooting death of Tampa 4-year-old

The reward has been increased to $9,500 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 4-year-old Tampa girl.

Family members are trying to grieve while calling for a suspect to come forward after a bullet pierced the car little Sunni Bell was riding in, along Hillsborough Ave. Sunday night.

Police have not released information about potential suspects or the circumstances possibly surrounding the shooting. At least one car involved in the shooting crashed into a pole at the scene.

The investigation may center on the dark car seen in a video released by TPD, which was following the one Sunni was in just before the shooting.

The Florida attorney general's office is increasing the reward for information from $5,000 to $9,500.

4-year-old Sunni Bell was killed by a bullet that pierced the car she was riding in (family photo)

"The case has been very active since it happened," said Kelly McLaren of CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay. "We would like to see more, but honestly, it just takes that one tip."

CrimeStoppers provides anonymity, which can be even more important than money.

"Most often, we see people are doing it for the right reason," said McLaren.

As they waited for updates from investigators, Sunni's family and their supporters held a vigil on N. 22nd Street Monday night. Earlier in the evening, police held a press conference just before the vigil started, saying they needed members of the public to come forward with tips.

TPD has seldom needed this many tips, citywide.

The mayor said Monday there were already more killings this year than in most years past and instead of taking the normal 800 guns a year off the streets, they've already recovered a thousand.

"As parents, we have to take some responsibility for our youth. We must search our children's bedrooms," said State Rep. Dianne Hart. "Many of these kids have those guns in their residences. We cannot just sit idly by and say there's nothing I can do."

Family says they are arranging for Sunni's funeral to be at Aden Funeral Home.

Those in the car with Sunni were cooperating, police said. They have said the shooting does not appear to be random.