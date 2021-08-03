Nearly 51,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida over 3-day period

The state of Florida reported 50,997 new COVID-19 cases July 31-August 2 -- with 16,998 Saturday, 16,998 Sunday, 17,001 cases Monday -- according to data posted Tuesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 123,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days in Florida, according to the CDC.

The state also reported an additional 100 deaths, bringing the total to 39,179 total COVID-19 deaths in Florida since the pandemic began.

Florida also reported another day of rising COVID-19 related hospitalizations, reaching an all-time high of inpatient beds across Florida being used for COVID-19 patients as of Monday’s HHS data -- an increase of 1,656 since Sunday. The figures also show 2,400 of those patients are in ICU beds.

The Florida Hospital Association uses the same data to track admissions and staffing shortages. The previous day, the data showed there were 10,389 COVID-hospitalizations in the state.

COVID-19 case chart August 3, 2021 (CDC)