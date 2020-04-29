Amid the COVID-19 panic shopping, many people are still searching for one of the most coveted items during the pandemic: toilet paper.

While many retail and grocery delivery apps are unable to snag customers a 12-pack or even a six-pack of toilet paper rolls, there is another way to get what you need.

Companies such as Proctor & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark have websites where you can either purchase an item, such as toilet paper, or utilize tools to help you find a location nearby that carries it.

For instance, Proctor & Gamble produces Charmin, among many other products, and depending on whether or not the item is available for purchase, you can buy it straight from the source. If they are out of stock, you can sign up for email notifications that will let you know when an item is available again.

Another example is Kimberly-Clark, which produces Cottonelle and Scott. Customers can visit their website and will be linked to a locator tool that allows guests to find available items nearby.

Georgia-Pacific, which produces AngelSoft and Quilted Northern, allows shoppers to buy any items straight from their website.Fortunately, toilet paper is slowly making a comeback as panic buying subsides in the U.S.

Panic buying took place throughout the United States after it was announced that the country would be facing a potential pandemic, leaving stores depleted of everyday household items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

