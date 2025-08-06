Neighbors demand answers after decomposing dog found dumped in Wesley Chapel

The Brief A dead dog was found in a trash bag on a Wesley Chapel street over the weekend. Neighbors believe it may have been dumped and are calling for an investigation into possible animal cruelty. Days later, the body remains as residents await a response from Animal Control.



The body of what neighbors think is a Rottweiler was discovered partially inside a trash bag on a neighborhood street in Wesley Chapel.

What we know:

Residents said it’s been rotting for days, creating a foul smell and upsetting families and children nearby.

Denise Dixon, who first found the dog with her family, said she’s called Animal Control multiple times since Sunday. The agency has not yet removed the body.

Pasco County Animal Services said emergency calls are prioritized and that deceased animal pickups are considered low priority, but the case is in their queue.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear how the dog died or who left it on the street. Authorities have not yet launched a formal animal cruelty investigation.

The identity of the dog has not been officially confirmed, though a nearby family who lost a similar-looking Rottweiler has come forward.

What's next:

Residents are hoping Animal Control will soon remove the dog’s remains and check for a microchip to confirm its identity.

If abuse is suspected, Florida’s recently passed Dexter’s Law could come into play. The law allows for stricter penalties in cases of aggravated animal cruelty.