3 cats, including 1 dead, found abandoned in crate in Manatee County: ‘One of the most heartbreaking cases’

Manatee County Animal Welfare said an investigation is underway after three cats – including one that was dead – were found abandoned in a crate.

Officials said they are seeking any information related to what they are calling a "disturbing case."

What we know:

Animal welfare officers said they responded on July 29 to the 1700 block of Lena Road in Bradenton, where they discovered the three cats abandoned in a crate.

One cat was dead, and the two others were found lethargic, severely underweight and in critical condition, according to MCAW. Evidence at the scene also suggested the cats had started eating the dead cat while trying to survive, officials said.

The two surviving cats were taken to Bishop Animal Shelter, where they are receiving lifesaving care and ongoing treatment, according to MCAW.

What they're saying:

"This kind of abuse has no place in Manatee County," said George Kruse, the chair for the Manatee Board of County Commissioners. "We stand with MCAW and law enforcement in our commitment to investigate and prosecute this cruelty to the fullest extent of the law."

Sarah Brown, the director of MCAW said, "This is one of the most heartbreaking cases of animal neglect we’ve seen. These animals suffered immensely. There is no excuse for this level of cruelty, and we are using every tool available to hold the party responsible."

She went on to say, "Animal abuse is not just a violation of the law, it’s a violation of our community’s values. Help us ensure no animal suffers like this again."

What's next:

Staff said both cats have been sweet and affectionate, and MCAW is hoping to place them up for adoption once they have fully recovered.

What you can do:

Officials are asking for the public's assistance with the investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to call Manatee County Animal Welfare at (941) 742-5933.