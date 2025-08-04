Cat rescued from hot car in Clearwater Beach: Police

The Brief A cat was recently rescued from a hot car in Clearwater. Police said they found the cat on Friday when the temperature was 92 degrees, and the heat index was 102 degrees. The cat was taken to a vet for examination, and its owner was taken to jail on an animal cruelty charge.



A cat in Clearwater Beach may have used one of its nine lives after police say its owner left it locked in a closed hot car.

What we know:

According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers found the cat on Friday when the temperature was 92 degrees, and the heat index was 102 degrees.

Inside the car, police say the temperature was even higher, and only a rear passenger window was slightly cracked.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

After officers forced one of the windows down, they said the kitten was put inside a police cruiser with the air conditioning cranked.

Photos posted online show the cat enjoying the cooler air.

He was taken to a vet to be checked out and his owner was taken to jail on an animal cruelty charge.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Clearwater Police Department stated, "Do not leave your kids or your pets in hot cars. It can be deadly hot inside a closed-up vehicle."

What we don't know:

Clearwater police did not release the identity of the cat's owner nor did the agency say whether they will get the cat back.