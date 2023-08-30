Neighbors rush to help man and his dog after they were mauled by bear in Longwood

A man was taken to the hospital after deputies say he and his dog were attacked by a bear in their Longwood neighborhood.

"I heard what sounded like a dog screaming," said Jackie Coggin who lives nearby. "I rolled my window down and could see in the dark a bear standing over the dog."

Coggin says she drove her car between the bear and the man being attacked, flashing her lights to scare the animal.

She says it let the dog go, and more people came to help the man, injured on the ground.

Deputies say the man had a large head wound.

"I see the bear, and then I turn my head and I see the neighbor in the middle of the street laying down, and I see the blood in the back of his head," said Colin Sawyer who rushed over to help.

Sawyer says he called 911 and a dispatcher told him what to do until first responders got there.

According to a police report, deputies searched for the dog but weren't able to find it. In an update Thursday morning, a FWC spokesperson said the dog was found alive after vanishing following the bear encounter.

It is still unclear how the victim is doing after getting sent to the hospital.