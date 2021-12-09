Network to End Hunger needs help delivering food, toys during holiday season

Every Wednesday, volunteers gather at Daystar Life Center to deliver food to families for the Meals on Wheels 4 Kids program.

"I enjoy it. Everyone here is wonderful," said volunteer Cornelius Rowell. "We all work together and there is nothing better than helping people in need."

"I love kids and there is a lot of needed help out there," volunteer Sandy Smith.

The program needs help with volunteers to deliver food and toys for the Holidays on Wheels Program.

"We are currently aimed to serve children and their families in all three counties Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough," said Caitlyn Peacock Tampa Bay Network To End Hunger. "In Tampa right now is where we're seeing the biggest need in volunteers."

Asianna Lotito has been volunteering for two years.

"It really takes about an hour out of your day. You can do it on your lunch break. Whatever is convenient for you," she stated.

The effort was started two years ago by Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger.

"We launched the pilot program Meals on Wheels 4 Kids to deliver those meals to the children and their families that were unable to access a traditional food pantry due to a disease, illness, disability, or they lacked transportation to get to that food distribution site," Peacock explained.

For Lotito, it's an opportunity to meet new people while serving others.

"I always feel good every time I leave here and the beautiful thing is you meet all these great people volunteering," she said. "I haven't met a bad person yet volunteering."

For Peacock, the message is simple.

"Without our volunteers delivering these meals and gifts to our families," Peacock shared. "They will not have a meal on the table for the holidays, nor will the children have gifts to open."

It's a home-delivery service where volunteers are going the extra mile to make sure families have a happy holiday season.

LINK: Learn more at www.NetworktoEndHunger.org/MOW4Kids.

