New Auburndale community embracing car enthusiasts and racers

Sprouting up along I-4 in Auburndale, is a new community built around luxury and speed.

"Everyone's familiar with a golf country club, instead of a golf course replace it with private motorsports track, that's what we have, it is a private racetrack," said CEO Paul Scarpello.

It's called Circuit Florida.

Besides the private racetrack, it's claim to fame will be the 75 on-site, high-end condos that'll soon be up for sale.

Prices start just under $500,000 and zoom all the way up to nearly $2 million.

"It is a car enthusiast community, it attracts people that not only want to live on the track to enjoy that part, but they also want to socialize with other like-minded car enthusiasts," Scarpello said.

The focal point, the 1.7 mile track, is professionally designed. It features 40 feet of elevation and will allow speed-demons to hit upwards of 150 miles an hour!

"We have a good mix of speed with 4 straights and 14 turns," he said. "80% plus will take their personal sports cars out here and enjoy them for what they're capable of," he added.

Grand opening for Circuit Florida is set for mid-December.

For more information, click here.