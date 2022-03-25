New Alzheimer's drug looks to improve brain function

article

A drug being developed in Florida could change the lives of those living with Alzheimer's disease.

Every once in a while, Barbara Jennings needs to pause to get back on track. She's been living with Alzheimer's disease for about give years. She and her husband got tested for it, since both their mothers died from the disease.

When Barbara got the diagnosis, they immediately enrolled her in several clinical trials. Most have focused on slowing the progression of Alzheimer's, but a research center is looking to improve brain function.

"You’re doing some regeneration to the nerves that are there. You don’t see that very often," explained Dr. Alex White, medical director of Progressive Medical Research, who is overseeing the clinical trial. "This is actually shown and proven to increase the number of neurons and increase the function of the synapses."

The new small molecule drug is called "LIFT-AD." When it's injected, it passes easily from the blood to the brain, activating nerve receptors.

The trial is enrolling patients until October. Researchers expect the first results in about a year.

