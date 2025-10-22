New boating restrictions near South Lido Beach considered by Sarasota County leaders

The Brief Proposed ordinance would restrict motorboat activity within 300 feet of Ted Sperling Park at South Lido Beach. Two options are being considered: a full motorboat ban or an idle-speed zone. Public hearing set for November; potential start date January 2026 if approved.



Sarasota County leaders are considering new restrictions that could change how boaters use the waters off Ted Sperling Park at South Lido Beach, following ongoing safety and environmental concerns.

At a commission meeting this week, staff presented two versions of a proposed boating ordinance that would amend Chapter 130 of the county code:

Option A would create a motorboat exclusion zone extending 300 feet from the shoreline, banning motorized boats entirely except for law enforcement, emergency, or government vessels conducting official work.

Option B would be less restrictive, allowing boats to enter that same area but only at idle speed for active loading or unloading near the sand.

County staff say the intent is to reduce risky watercraft activity near swimmers and protect the seagrass habitat along the shoreline.

The backstory:

The idea gained urgency after a deadly jet ski crash in June that killed a 19-year-old Baltimore Orioles minor league player near Lido Key — an incident that sparked new calls for tighter rules.

Still, some commissioners urged caution, saying they don’t want to penalize responsible boaters and families who use the area for recreation.

What they're saying:

"It seems like Option A is where we’re headed," one commissioner said. "But the struggle I have is recreational boating is so much fun. You get your family together; you moor your boat at a beach — and there’s not many places in the county to do that. So, because we have bad actors, good families who enjoy their day at the beach are going to be penalized."

Others raised questions about how these new rules would be enforced, especially given the number of agencies with jurisdiction in Sarasota Bay.

"Before we put all this energy into it and make these decisions, I just want to make sure all the agencies are going to be out there to enforce it," another commissioner added.

What's next:

If approved, the ordinance would take effect January 1, 2026 — after the county completes state and federal permitting with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A public hearing on the proposed ordinance is expected in November.

If commissioners move forward, county staff will also work with the city of Sarasota and law enforcement on a communications plan and the installation of regulatory signage marking the 300-foot zone.