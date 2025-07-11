Lido Beach renourishment to start by the end of the year

The Brief $12 million in federal funding has been secured for the project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The project will restore 1.2 miles of eroded shoreline. Sand will be dredged from New Pass where sand has accumulated after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The project will also help with navigation in New Pass.



Off Sarasota’s Lido Key, the beach has been impacted by several storms, even going back to hurricane Ian.

What we know:

Lido Key's shoreline has been disappearing in areas as erosion continues. The City of Sarasota said a fix will be coming by the end of the year, when beach renourishment begins.

Why you should care:

For 44 years, Charles Phillips and his family made the trip to Lido Key. Each time they’ve seen changes.

"South Lido Park has just gotten smaller, smaller and smaller," he said. "Last year’s hurricane season brought devastation to properties and the shoreline of Lido Beach. It was shocking nonetheless, even though we were in the loop. It was shocking how much damage there was," Phillips said.

It’s been nearly five years since the last renourishment project was completed. The City of Sarasota said several hurricanes and tropical storms over the years have taken away around 300,000 cubic yards of sand.

"I know that tourism is a big, important part of the economy here. I think when tourists have more beach to enjoy, and it’s a more stable beach, it’s a big investment," said Phillips.

As part of a long-term agreement between the City of Sarasota and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a new renourishment project will begin to help fortify Lido Key.

"We’ve lost close to 50-feet to 100-feet in some areas of sand out there since 2021. It’s to the point where you can see some of the seawalls on the properties due to the erosion," said City Engineer Nikesh Patel.

The renourishment will cost $12 million and will be 100% funded by the federal government. The project will start sometime after October 31, at the end of sea turtle and shore bird nesting seasons.

The City of Sarasota said New Pass has become very shallow in some areas since the hurricanes, making it harder for boats to get through. Dredging will help with navigation there.

What's next:

Once renourishment is finished by early 2026, another project to restore the vegetative dune system will begin. Sea oats and other natural plants will be planted to help restore the dunes and provide protection against future storms.

"It’s really important to renourish the beach to protect themselves from future storms and future events out there," said Patel.