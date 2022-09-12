New book highlights Tampa woman's journey designing Jackie Kennedy's wedding gown

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis – wife of President John F. Kennedy – appeared in many magazines and newspaper articles. One of her most memorable spreads was in the New York Times in September 1953.

The piece was about her bridal gown, an intricate creation of ivory silk taffeta with a bouffant skirt. Every detail of that dress is described, except one thing: the designer’s name.

Designer Ann Lowe is a longtime Tampa-area resident and is now the subject of a book by Piper Huguley called "By Her Own Design."

Huguley is making an appearance to discuss the book this weekend at Oxford Exchange in Tampa. The book is based on a real person, but is also a fiction novel.

Ann Lowe had a rough start in life, but another Tampa woman recognized her talent and changed her life.

Ann designed debutante gowns and Gasparilla gowns, but it was her design of one of the most famous wedding gown of all time she’s known for.

For information about this weekend’s event, visit https://allevents.in/tampa/vanessa-riley-piper-huguley-and-denny-s-bryce/200023208028029#