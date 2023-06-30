New Buc-ee's coming soon to Central Florida will be world's largest

If you thought everything was bigger in Texas, think again.

Buc-ee's just opened its largest store yet in Sevierville, Tennessee, but soon, an ever bigger travel center will be built right here in Central Florida.

The newly-opened location stands at 74,000 square feet, which the company dubbed the "largest travel center in the world" in a news release. That store, however, has already been dethroned by a new Buc-ee's under construction in Luling, Texas, which plans to be 75,000 square feet.

Both of these Buc-ee's locations will be eclipsed by a new one coming to Central Florida. An 80,000-square-foot store is coming to Marion County, located east of I-75 near W. Hwy 326. It'll feature 120 fueling stations and 750 parking spots.

This marks the third Buc-ee's location in Florida after stores opened in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.

It remains unclear at this time when the Ocala Buc-ee's will open, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said back in April that a new highway interchange is underway to prepare for the store's groundbreaking.

"Ocala’s ideal location at the center of our state makes it prime for new manufacturing opportunities and for visitors looking for a place to stop and grab some Beaver Nuggets," DeSantis said at the time. "I look forward to seeing the opportunities this award will create for Floridians, businesses and communities in Central Florida."

Buc-ee's is known for its wide variety of eats, including brisket, Beaver Nuggets and homemade fudge. It also doesn't hurt that Buc-ee's tote the "world's cleanest bathrooms" – if you've visited one, you know it's true!