New cutting-edge tech helps cure lung cancer at Lakeland Regional Health

Lakeland Regional Health is using new cutting-edge technology to help them cure lung cancer .

The ION robot being used to help cure lung cancer at Lakeland Regional Health.

Lung cancer can be a deadly disease, and the further it spreads, the more harmful it is.

The ION robot is the only one of its kind in Polk County .

Using a small catheter, doctors can navigate to the lesions at the edge of the lung to collect tissue samples that were previously unreachable.

"A nodule is a white spot on a CT scan which may be cancerous, an infection, or maybe inflammation, so instead of waiting for repeat scans in three months or six months and watching things grow, we can biopsy much earlier and get a treatment plan sooner," said Dr. Yatin Kheti, the head of pulmonary at Lakeland Regional Health.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A nodule, or a white spot, is shown on a typical CT scan that could be cancerous.

There are fewer complications and risks than the traditional method, which involves a CAT scan and a needle being stuck between the ribs into the lesions.

"The complication rate is a big deal, right, so 20% traditionally for a CT-guided biopsy, and for this procedure, it's less than 5%," said Kheti.

Also, more patients are more comfortable and at ease as they have to be fully anesthetized.

Mechanical arm used to navigate the ION robot through the lungs.

Kheti says Polk County has a very high smoking population, and the pulmonary clinic has a lot of referrals for lung nodules, so this technology will help save lives.

"We're really excited about this new technology that enables us to cure our patients of the cancer that's the most common cause of death in the United States among cancers," said Dr. Eric Lipson, a pulmonologist and lung specialist at the Watson Clinic in Ruskin.

The hospital implemented the ION robot on Friday and has used it in five cases already.

