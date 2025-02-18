Sheriffs Grady Judd, Bob Gualtieri tapped to advise Florida cabinet on immigration enforcement

The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri have been appointed to advise the Florida cabinet on immigration enforcement. The State Immigration Enforcement Council was created by Senate Bill 2C, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last Thursday. Judd and Gualtieri will join sheriffs and police chiefs from across Florida to advise the Florida cabinet on coordination with the Trump Administration to enforce federal immigration law.



Two Bay Area sheriffs have been appointed to the newly created State Immigration Enforcement Council.

On Monday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri were tapped to advise the Florida Cabinet on immigration enforcement.

Judd and Gualtieri will join sheriffs and police chiefs from across Florida to advise the Florida cabinet on coordination with the Trump Administration to enforce federal immigration law.

What is the State Immigration Enforcement Council?

The backstory:

The State Immigration Enforcement Council was created by Senate Bill 2C, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last Thursday.

It is a body of appointed law enforcement officers who will assist the cabinet (State Board of Immigration Enforcement) by providing insight and feedback regarding the enforcement of federal immigration law.

The council is made up of eight members, including four police chiefs with the governor, commissioner of agriculture, attorney general, and chief financial officer each appointing one police chief; and four sheriffs, with the president of the senate and the speaker of the house each appointing two sheriffs.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd were appointed to the newly created State Immigration Enforcement Council.

The council’s responsibilities include:

Requesting guidance from ICE for training opportunities and strategies to further federal 287(g) program participation.

Advising the Board on the efforts of local law enforcement agencies.

Providing recommendations on several issues, including: Any financial resources necessary to aid local law enforcement agencies; How to enhance information sharing between state agencies, local agencies, and federal data centers and units; Strategies to increase the number of available detention beds for use by the ICE.

What they're saying:

"Sheriff Gualtieri and Sheriff Judd are two of the most experienced and well-respected law enforcement officers in the country. Their wisdom and experience are highly valued, and I am honored they have agreed to represent the Senate on the State Immigration Enforcement Council," said President Ben Albritton. "They have been with us every step of the way providing insight and counsel from the perspective of the brave men and women who are on the front lines protecting our communities. The legislation we passed last week invests heavily in the resources and funding local law enforcement will need to support the enforcement of federal immigration law. I deeply trust their judgment to advise the Cabinet on those needs and determine how to best divvy up those resources. When you have the right people with a seat at the table, and everyone works hard at listening, it always yields the best results."

"Florida is so far ahead of other states. From the governor to the Legislature to state and local law enforcement, we are all working together to vigorously enforce the laws. I appreciate that under President Trump the federal government will be meeting their responsibilities head on. The State Immigration Enforcement Council will serve as a voice for local law enforcement and help make certain we are ready to assist the Trump Administration with the most significant crackdown on illegal immigration in the nation. President Albritton has been a friend for decades, and I appreciate the trust he is placing in me to serve in this role," stated Sheriff Grady Judd.

"Under President Trump, ICE is robust and active. We stand ready to help. The legislation passed last week provides tremendous resources local law enforcement can draw upon to assist the federal government with arresting, detaining, and beginning the process of deporting criminal illegal aliens. Training new and existing officers to assist with the enforcement of federal immigration law and increasing our detention capacity for criminals awaiting deportation will help keep our communities safe," said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. "I’m grateful to President Albritton for ensuring law enforcement have had a seat at the table and look forward to the work ahead to both assist the federal government and support the efforts of local law enforcement from across the state."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Senate.

