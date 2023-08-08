New exhibit opens at Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center educating on Florida’s native snakes

A new exhibit is slithering into Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center in St. Petersburg.

It’s called Snakes of the Essstuary, and it gives guests a chance to learn more about Florida’s native snake population, how to identify them, and how we can protect their future.

The educational exhibit is designed to help dispel myths about the often misunderstood reptile, while highlighting the important role they play in our ecosystem.

Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center is located at 700 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.