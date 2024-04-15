New experience at Dalí Museum brings famed artist back to life using artificial intelligence

The newest experience at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg brings Salvador Dalí back to life and lets visitors ask him whatever they want.

"To be able to hear from him, to ask him a question like you would on a Friday night with your friends and get an answer, I think is really inspiring," Beth Bell, the marketing director for the Dalí, said.

"Ask Dalí allows visitors to ask Dalí literally a question through a phone that is inspired by his lobster telephone, and they can ask the question and receive a response," she said. "This was a great opportunity to have an interactive component with our visitors, to be able to tap into that mind a little bit and into that personality."

The museum worked with Goodby, Silverstein & Partners to program the technology.

"They worked with a large language model called GPT-4 and that comes from OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, and that technology is able to take various data and make predictions with it," Bell said. "In this case, we used Dalí's writings, his interviews, so we could understand his inflection and his voice and the way he worded things together."

Dalí started taking calls Thursday. The museum staff said it has used artificial intelligence in other exhibits since 2019, and they want to evolve along with the technology.

