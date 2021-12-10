New eye drops could replace reading glasses

article

A new development in eye care could make reading much easier for millions.

Eye drops made by the company Vuity could end up replacing reading glasses and give clarity to millions of Americans with near-vision problems.

The drops mainly benefit those over the age of 40.

The FDA has approved the drops, which hit the market on Thursday.

The new drops are effective in about 15 minutes.

Vuity says one drop per eye provides sharper vision for six to 10 hours. The company says the drops work by reducing pupil size, contracting certain muscles in the eye to help the user see up close.

A 30-day supply of the drug costs $80. However, it is not currently covered by insurance.