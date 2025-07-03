New film offers immersive experience, valuable lessons at MOSI's 8K Digital Dome

The Brief A new film, "A Vision for Tomorrow," is being played at MOSI's 8K Digital Dome. The filmmaker, Valentino Vettori, says it's both immersive and educational. It will play three times a night each weekend through Aug. 31.



A new film, "A Vision for Tomorrow," takes full advantage of the new immersive screen of MOSI's Digital Dome.

What they're saying:

"It was all about giving you these surrounding visuals, 360 sound that take you into the movie rather than watching it, you can actually travel through," Arcadio Earth Founder Valentino Vettori said.

The film, created with all digital assets, focuses on the Earth's ecosystems and is divided into three chapters: Trees, Air, Water. Trees focus on how the forests protect the climate. Air looks at how pollution affects the planet. Water dives into the planet's water crisis, especially how limited drinking water is.

"People are supposed to get involved and be completely immersed," Vettori said. "The movie is supposed to take you to a journey and then at the end you realize that you can also be a better steward of the planet, but that's up to you."

Pictured: Valentino Vettori.

The film made its worldwide debut on June 28. It will play three times a night each weekend through Aug. 31.

Vettori describes the film as "edutainment," meaning educational and entertainment at the same time.

For the filmmaker, watching a new audience see the movie for the first time remains a thrill.

"When you combine visuals and the sound that pass through, you see people's expressions connect with the movie and feel almost sometimes taken by surprise," Vettori said. "So, it's beautiful to sit in a planetarium and see every expression of everyone perceiving those moments."

Tickets for the film are $34. Children (must be over 6) are $18.

For more details, click here.