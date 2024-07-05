New Lakeland K9 makes first cocaine arrest during traffic stop

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A new K9 with the Lakeland Police Department was part of its first cocaine arrest after helping officers detect drugs during a traffic stop this week.

K9 Pantera was on the streets of Lakeland with his handler just weeks after getting certified for detection. The dog helped officers arrest Antonio Green, 38, during a traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Florida Avenue.

Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department.

Officers said Green was pulled over for a traffic infraction just after 2:15 p.m. on July 2. K9 Pantera helped the officers find cocaine in three different places inside Green's vehicle, as well as amphetamine pills, cash and a handgun, according to LPD.

Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department.

The cocaine was also prepackaged in multiple Ziploc baggies, which is commonly seen when selling and distributing drugs, according to investigators.

Green was arrested on multiple charges, including cocaine possession with intent to sell, Lakeland police said.