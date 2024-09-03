New luxury cruise line Oceania to set sail from Port Tampa Bay in 2026

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa residents will have a new option for high-end cruises setting sail from their own backyard, starting in 2026.

Oceania Cruises will set sail for the Caribbean and Panama Canal from Port Tampa Bay starting in February 2026, the cruise line announced.

According to Oceania, its 670-guest ship Insignia will become the first ultra-premium cruise line to sail from Tampa's port, journeying on a collection of seven- to 20-night itineraries. Caribbean island stops include St. Thomas, St. Kitts, and Tortola.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JUNE 24: A plum of smoke rises from the smoke stack of MS Insignia, the 30,277 GT lead ship of the R class of cruise ships built for Renaissance Cruises, now owned by Oceania Cruises, about to cast off from Lisbon cruise terminal

"Port Tampa Bay represents an exciting new chapter as Oceania Cruises becomes the first ultra-premium cruise line to have dedicated voyages from Tampa, opening the door as a convenient gateway to Florida’s west coast and the Gulf of Mexico," Oceania President Frank A. Del Rio said.

The Insignia features a sports deck with putting greens and shuffleboard, a gaming floor, spa and fitness classes, and more.