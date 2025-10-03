New mural in Seminole Heights signals a bright future for Tampa

The Brief Artist Austin "Slim" Gee created a large mural at Air Masters of Tampa Bay that highlights Tampa's aviation, wildlife, sports, and community. The family-owned HVAC company commissioned it as a gift to Seminole Heights, symbolizing pride and neighborhood revitalization. Mayor Jane Castor praised the mural as a great example of how art can inspire positive change in Tampa.



Tampa Mayor Jane Castor joined local business owners and artists to unveil the city’s newest public art piece in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the Air Masters of Tampa Bay.

The mural stretches across three large walls of Air Masters' warehouse and was created by acclaimed artist Austin "Slim" Gee.

Air Masters Mural ribbon cutting.

Why you should care:

Known for his impressive murals, Gee spent more than two months completing the work, which pays tribute to Tampa’s aviation, iconic wildlife, sports culture, and the strength of its local communities.

Air Masters Mural.

"It took just over two months to complete this. I put my whole heart and soul into it. As soon as I finished, I started crying, and then I hugged my dog," Gee said.

Gee has created murals on several other buildings in the area, but none match the size and scope of his latest work.

The project was commissioned by Air Masters of Tampa Bay, a family-owned HVAC company that has been part of the neighborhood for over 40 years. Founder John DeYoung said he wanted the mural to be a "gift" to the community and a symbol of pride and progress.

"I wanted to do something different and special that would honor and enhance this community," DeYoung said. "We’re so proud of Seminole Heights."

What was once a plain warehouse wall is now an inspiring landmark. The mural reflects the growing movement to breathe new life into historic neighborhoods, like Seminole Heights, by merging art and local pride.

What's next:

For Mayor Castor, this project is another example of how creativity and collaboration can help spark revitalization across the city. As a resident of the Seminole Heights area for over 40 years, she was overjoyed to drive past the developing artwork, and hopes to see more made.

Local residents are encouraged to stop by and see the mural for themselves, a new must-see spot in Tampa.