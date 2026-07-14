New Pasco Fire Rescue station opens in Wesley Chapel, more facilities planned as county grows

The Brief Pasco Fire Rescue opened a new fire station in Wesley Chapel to improve emergency response times in one of the county's fastest-growing areas. The department says the new Wesley Chapel station could cut response times in half for nearby neighborhoods. Additional stations and upgrades are already planned in Odessa and Land O' Lakes as Pasco's population continues to climb.



Pasco County's rapid growth is driving major investments in emergency services. As the county's population has increased by 22% since 2020, Pasco Fire Rescue is expanding its footprint with new stations and modern facilities designed to improve response times and firefighter safety.

New station opens

What we know:

Pasco Fire Rescue has officially opened Station 2 in Wesley Chapel, located near County Road 54 and Fox Ridge Boulevard. Fire Chief Ryan Guynn said the station has been in the planning stages for about a decade and fills a critical coverage gap in one of the county's fastest-growing communities.

The station houses Engine 2, Rescue 2 and Investigator 2. According to Guynn, neighborhoods that were previously served by three different fire stations should now see significantly faster emergency response times.

"We'll probably reduce that response time in half," Guynn said. "Before, we were typically looking at 10, 11, 12 minutes."

The new facility also incorporates firefighter health and safety features, including designated "hot" and "cool" zones that help reduce exposure to cancer-causing contaminants after responding to fires. Crews remove contaminated gear, shower and change into clean clothing before entering the living quarters.

More stations planned

What's next:

Pasco Fire Rescue's expansion is continuing beyond Wesley Chapel. Construction is underway on a new Station 4 in Odessa, which is expected to open in fall 2027.

The department is also replacing Station 1 at the Pasco County Public Safety Campus in Land O' Lakes. The existing station has served the community for decades after originally operating as a vehicle inspection station.

The new Station 1 is expected to open this winter, providing firefighters with another modern facility as Pasco County continues to grow.