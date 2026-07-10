Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Auburndale Spectrum store parking lot: PCSO

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The Brief An Auburndale police shooting at a Spectrum store parking lot drew a massive response from law enforcement agencies on Thursday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities confirmed that no officers or sheriff's deputies were injured during the incident. The Auburndale Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the scene off U.S. Highway 92 West.



An officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Spectrum store in Auburndale is under investigation on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

PCSO is investigating the shooting at the store located off U.S. Highway 92 West.

The Auburndale Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office are currently at the scene.

PCSO said no officers or deputies were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including what led up to the incident and whether anyone else was injured, have not yet been released.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office is expected to provide an update at the scene scheduled for 12 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.