Police search for men after St. Pete apartment building vandalized

The Brief St. Petersburg apartment vandalism left a downtown complex facing nearly $100,000 in property damage Saturday night. Surveillance video captured a man pulling up landscape lights and throwing them at windows at the Residences at 400 Central.



St. Pete police are investigating a case of vandalism at a downtown apartment building over the weekend.

Police are searching for two men seen in surveillance video walking away from the scene on First Avenue South Saturday night.

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we know:

Police say a portion of the Residences at 400 Central was vandalized around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Surveillance video released by police shows a man kicking up landscape lighting fixtures outside the apartment building and repeatedly throwing them at the glass windows.

It appears that part of the building is still under construction inside.

Police say 14 light fixtures were torn out, and several windows were smashed. The damage totals around $96,000.

A second man eventually entered the camera's frame, but he was only seen standing there.

"They appear to be in the same vicinity to each other," Ken Knight, a spokesperson for the St. Pete Police Department, said. "I don't know if they were acquaintances or just happened to be the same area, but that's something that I'm sure our investigators are looking at."

Searching for suspects

What we don't know:

Investigators do not know if the two men are acquaintances or if they just happened to be in the area together.

The motive behind the destruction remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.