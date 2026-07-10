Missing Florida man’s body found buried in shallow grave as search continues for murder suspect: WCSO

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The Brief Deputies have identified a body found in a shallow grave as a Florida man who was reported missing in May. Authorities arrested three people accused of helping the wanted woman evade law enforcement. Police are asking the public for any information regarding the suspect's current location.



A body found in a shallow grave has been identified as a missing Florida man, and the search is on for a woman accused in his murder, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Missing man’s body found

What we know:

Human remains found buried on a property in Freeport have been positively identified as 43-year-old Jason Christopher Coulthart, who was reported missing on May 24, 2026.

He was last seen leaving the College Condominiums on East College Boulevard.

On June 25, detectives working in conjunction with the Niceville Police Department, got information that Coulthart’s body had been buried on a property off Sunset Lane in Freeport.

Jason Christopher Coulthart, 43, was reported missing on May 24 before his body was discovered in a shallow grave in Freeport. Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators executing a search warrant found a body buried in a shallow grave the same day.

Earlier this week, the body was positively identified as Coulthart.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released Coulthart's exact cause of death or a potential motive behind the killing. It remains unclear how long his body was buried before teams uncovered the grave.

Active law enforcement search

Law enforcement officials are searching for Isabelle Johnson, 38, who is wanted on an open count of murder and is believed to be actively evading law enforcement.

Johnson, 38, remains wanted on an open count of murder and is believed to be actively evading law enforcement.

Johnson is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Isabelle Johnson, 38, is wanted on an open count of murder and is believed to be actively evading law enforcement, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Suspects arrested

Three arrests have been made so far, including Fort Walton Beach couple Martin and Sandra Leaverton. They were charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder. They are accused of knowingly assisting Johnson in avoiding apprehension.

Martin and Sandra Leaverton of Fort Walton Beach were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder for allegedly assisting Johnson. Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Bobbi Wagstaff, 31, of Sunset Lane, was also arrested and charged with accessory to capital murder after the fact and possession of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement response

What they're saying:

"This is not the news we hoped to deliver to our Niceville community," said Niceville Chief of Police Mark Hayse. "We stand with Jason’s family and will continue working closely with our partners to see this case through."

"The next step in this investigation is to hold every single person involved in Jason’s death accountable," said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. "If they knew, if they helped, or if they chose not to speak up, they will have to answer for their role in this."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892‑8111. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850‑863‑TIPS (8477). A cash reward may be available for information leading to her location and arrest when submitted through ECCS.