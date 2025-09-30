New Port Richey man hit, killed in Tarpon Springs crash after getting out of car on U.S. 19

The Brief A New Port Richey man is dead after being hit by two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Tarpon Avenue in Tarpon Springs. They said he got out of a vehicle that was in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19, and ran across the northbound lanes. Anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and captured it on dashcam or witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department.



A New Port Richey man is dead after being hit by two vehicles Tuesday evening at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Tarpon Avenue in Tarpon Springs, officers said.

What we know:

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said they responded to the crash after 8 p.m., but when officers arrived, the man was dead in the northbound lanes, just north of the intersection. The man was identified as Brandon Posey, 41, according to investigators.

They said Posey got out of a vehicle that was in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19, and ran across the northbound lanes. That's when a black BMW heading northbound struck Posey, knocking him to the ground, according to police.

Then, a gray Ford SUV ran Posey over, Tarpon Springs police confirmed.

Dig deeper:

Posey was not in a crosswalk and the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 had a green light at the time he was hit by the two vehicles. The drivers of both vehicles that hit the victim are cooperating with the investigation, and impairment is not a factor in this crash, police said.

The crash investigation remains active. All northbound lanes from Tarpon Avenue were being diverted in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and captured it on dashcam or witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department's Lead Traffic Homicide Investigator L. Palmer at (727) 938-2849.