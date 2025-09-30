Florida cracks down on repeat drunk drivers, boaters with Trenton's Law

The Brief Trenton’s Law takes effect October 1, raising penalties for repeat DUI and BUI offenders. Repeat offenders who cause deadly crashes could face up to 30 years in prison; refusing a breath test can now carry a misdemeanor charge. Local law enforcement warns BUI incidents are on the rise, and the law expands the definition of impairing substances beyond alcohol and drugs.



Trenton’s Law is named after 18-year-old Trenton Johnson, who was killed by a repeat drunk driver. The new law, which takes effect October 1, increases penalties for DUI and BUI manslaughter or vehicular homicide, raising prison terms from 15 to 30 years for offenders with prior convictions.

It also makes it a misdemeanor in some cases to refuse a breath test on the scene.

Maritime attorney Griffin Sher with Sher&Volk PA, notes the law broadens the definition of "impairing substances," potentially covering anything that could affect a person’s ability to operate a vehicle or boat safely.

Local perspective:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that alcohol is a factor in a growing number of boating fatalities. Last year, 24 fatal boating accidents involved alcohol.

St. Petersburg police said BUIs are harder to detect than DUIs, often only identified after crashes or during routine stops. Officer Dan Carvin of the St. Pete Police Marine Unit said multi-agency operations, like Operation Dry Water, target impaired boaters during peak holiday periods.

Officer David Ramos emphasizes: "Everybody wants to have fun on the water, but we also want you to go home safe."

Why you should care:

With the Tampa Bay area’s busy roads and waterways, the new law could significantly impact drivers and boaters. Authorities encourage people to avoid drinking before operating a vehicle or boat and understand that penalties are now more severe for repeat offenses.