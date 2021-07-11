New Port Richey police searching for missing teen in need of medications

article

Police in New Port Richey are searching for Deven Gelinas, 16, who was last seen at 10 a.m. on Thursday leaving Pennsylvania Ave. heading towards Madison Street.

Police say Gelinas is mentally disabled and takes anti-psychotic and ADHD medications. They say without those medications, he is unstable and may be a harm to himself or others.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering (Friends) written all over the shirt and black shorts, which appear to be bathing suit material. He has a blue Jansport backpack on and might have a light blue hoodie.

Gelinas is 5’6" and weighs 120 pounds. He has blondish brown hair and hazel eyes with a blue ring around them.

He is known to frequent Sims Park in New Port Richey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Ioppolo at the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-232-8905 ext. 8905, ioppoloj@cityofnewportrichey.org.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app