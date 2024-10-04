New Port Richey Hurricane Helene victims bilked by Louisiana hauler accused of illegal dumping: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Storm survivors in New Port Richey were victimized again when police say a man charged them to remove Hurricane Helene storm debris and damaged items and illegally dumped them on private property.

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, Byram Washington, a hauler out of Louisiana, charged Gulf Harbor residents $1,5000 per load to clean up their items from Hurricane Helene.

Afterward, police say Washington illegally dumped the items on private property off Marine Parkway without the owner's permission.

Washington illegally dumped over 120 yards of furniture and storm debris, according to NPD.

He was criminally charged with felony illegal dumping over 500 pounds.

Police are reminding residents to be aware of criminals preying on those affected by the storm.

