WATCH LIVE: Pinellas County update on Helene recovery

Pinellas County officials are holding a news conference Friday morning to provide an update on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

The news conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

State officials say at least 15 people died in Florida as a result of Helene, with 12 of those deaths in Pinellas County. Many were seniors in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

Cleanup efforts have continued throughout the week, from debris pickup to sand removal, with county officials urging patience as there's still a long way to go.

As for utilities, water service has been restored to St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island and Tierra Verde. The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for each of those communities, except for Sunset Beach.

