New Ringling Museum of Art exhibit features flying fish

The Brief "Catch of the Day: Flying Fish from Modern Japan" is a new exhibit on display in the Ringling Museum of Art's Center for Asian Art. The special exhibit is on display until the beginning of April. It features a variety of mediums, including metalwork, glassware and paintings.



A special exhibition at The Ringling Museum of Art showcases an unusual subject matter: Fish.

"Catch of the Day: Flying Fish from Moden Japan" is on display at the museum’s Center for Asian Art until the beginning of April.

Big picture view:

"Images of flying fish really started to proliferate from the 1920s, and that corresponds to a time when Japan was expanding its territories, and Japanese people were traveling abroad more frequently, usually by steamship, and they were seeing living flying fish perhaps for the first time," The Ringling Museum of Art Curator of Asian Art Rhiannon Paget said.

The exhibition features a variety of mediums, including metalwork, glassware and paintings.

"I think the appeal of flying fish is multifaceted. For one thing, they're absolutely beautiful, so they're very inviting as a subject for artists to demonstrate their skill across a variety of media," Paget said.

Some standout pieces come from an artist named Ono Bakufu. The exhibit features three of his pieces. His work features the use of mica powders, which creates a unique shine on the work.

"You actually have to move around to see how the light captures that, and that really animates the object and gives a sense of this fish sort of gliding quickly through the air," Paget explained.

A common item featured in this uncommon exhibit is the Japanese kimono. Four pieces help highlight the growth of fast fashion in Japan.

What they're saying:

Paget hopes the exhibit’s visitors will be inspired to continue viewing art from different cultures around the world.

"There's something really magical about flying fish, like they're fish, but they fly," Paget said. "That's really very enchanting, and I think embody the sense of possibility that framed that period."

What you can do:

The exhibition is included with museum admission. For more information, click here.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through an interview with The Ringling Museum of Art's curator of Asian art.

