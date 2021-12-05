New COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound international travelers begin Monday

A new rule for all international inbound travelers to the United States has gone into effect Monday.

President Joe Biden announced the rule last week, requiring all travelers coming to the U.S. from other countries, who are over 2 years old, to have a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before departure.

That window has been shortened from three days to one day.

"I think it’s fine, if it has to be done it has to be done, it’s keeping everybody safe and that’s what it’s all about really, isn’t it," said Anna Campbell, who arrived at Tampa International Airport on Sunday from Scotland.

Other travelers say they understand the importance of being tested before entering the United States, but the new rule adds some headache to international travel.

"I think it’s too tight, I think 24 hours is hard when people are traveling, and they need to get in, sometimes a day before if they’re going to other various places, I think 48 hours would’ve been great, I think 24 is cutting it a little close for a lot of people," said Robin Shue, an avid traveler.

Shue says she’s going to avoid international travel until the new rule is lifted.

President Biden also extended the federal mask mandate for planes and trains until March 18, 2022.

The president also enacted a travel ban to eight countries in southern Africa.

